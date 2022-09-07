BJP leader, 21 others booked after man beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh

Bhadohi, September 7
A local BJP leader and 21 others were booked after a man died as the politician and his supporters allegedly thrashed him at his house, police said on Wednesday.
Police said seven people have been detained and additional force is deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident.
An FIR has been registered against BJP leader and Nagar Palika chairman Ashok Kumar Jaiswal over the alleged incident that took place on Tuesday night at the Rasuliat Khan locality of Katra Bazar.
Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Bharti said an argument broke out between two parties when Mustqueem's goat strayed into his neighbour Sandeep's house.
Later in the night, Jaiswal and others allegedly barged into Mustqueem's home when the family was asleep and started thrashing them, the officer said.
Mustqueem died from internal injuries suffered during the assault, while his children Salman, Aftab, Sheeba and Shabnam were injured, he said.
The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital and their condition is stable, he said.
The FIR against 22 people, including Jaiswal, has been registered under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC and other relevant sections following a complaint by the victim's wife Momina Begum, Bharti said.
