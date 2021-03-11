BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19

Mumbai, June 5
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is in home isolation.
Fadnavis, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, had earlier also contracted the viral infection in October 2020.
On Sunday, the former state chief minister in a tweet said, "I have tested #COVID19 positive and in home isolation.
Taking medication & treatment as per the doctor's advice. Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get Covid tests done. Take care everyone!"
Earlier, when Fadnavis contracted the infection in 2020, he had undergone treatment at a government hospital.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police