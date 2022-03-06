BJP-led alliance will get 80% seats: Yogi

lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday claimed that the BJP and its allies were all set to get 80 per cent seats in the Assembly elections as people have voted for the party on issues of nationalism, development, good governance and security. “Casteism has been demolished. Those who indulged in dynasty politics have failed,” Adityanath said.
