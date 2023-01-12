BJP making 'illegitimate' use of Delhi officers to target AAP: Manish Sisodia

PTI

New Delhi, January 12

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday accused the BJP of wielding “unconstitutional control” over officials in the national capital to target the city government and its ministers.

Addressing a press conference following the issuance of a notice to AAP to pay Rs 163.62 crore for its political advertisements allegedly published in the garb of government advertisements, Sisodia said even advertisements of BJP chief ministers are published in Delhi's newspapers.

"Will the BJP recover money from them also? I want to tell the BJP to stop misusing Delhi's officials to target Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the ministers of the Delhi government," he told reporters.

The minister said the party had sought a list of advertisements from the DIP secretary to see what is illegal in them.

"Look at the illegitimate use of the unconstitutional control over Delhi's officers – the BJP asked Delhi government's Directorate of Information and Publicity Secretary Alice Vaz to issue a notice to recover the cost of advertisements given in outside states from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"In Delhi's newspapers, the advertisements of several BJP CMs of other states are published and hoardings of their CMs are all over Delhi. Will costs of those be recovered from the BJP CMs?

"Is it for this reason that the BJP wants to keep unconstitutional control over the Delhi officers?" Sisodia had said earlier in the day in a series of tweets in Hindi.

