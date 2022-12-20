BJP meeting likely next month in Delhi to endorse extension of JP Nadda’s term

New Delhi, December 20
A key organisational meeting of the BJP is likely to be held in the national capital next month in which the extension of party president JP Nadda's tenure is expected to be endorsed.
Party sources said the BJP national executive would also deliberate over the strategy for the upcoming state assembly polls and review the ongoing organisational exercise.
However, a highlight of the meeting will be the postponement of the organisational polls in view of the state elections and the general election in 2024.
This will lead to an automatic extension in the tenure of Nadda whose three-year term will end next month, as internal elections in at least half of the state units of the party must be over before the process of electing the next national president begins.
After the Lok Sabha polls are over in April-May 2024, the process of internal polls will begin. Nadda's predecessor and Home Minister Amit Shah had also got an extension to spearhead the party's preparation for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
