BJP MLA draws flak over ‘dead body’ remark

Bengaluru, March 4
Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Bellad on Friday kicked up a controversy with his “dead body takes more space” remark over bringing back state native Naveen’s mortal remains from war-torn Ukraine. It drew strong rebuke from the Congress which slammed the BJP, saying “cruelty” was in its DNA.
Bellad has said the body of Naveen S Gyanagouda, who was killed in shelling in Ukraine on March 1, would occupy space that could be utilised to evacuate 10-12 stranded persons from the eastern European country, even as Congress leader Randeep Surejewala attacked the Centre over the evacuation plan to rescue Indians.
Underlining that the Centre as well as the Karnataka government have been making every effort to bring Naveen’s body from Kharkiv, the MLA stressed that the place where the body was kept was a war zone and it was difficult to transport it to India under current circumstances. —
