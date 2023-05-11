BJP MLA's son among 25 couples who tie knot at mass marriage in Maharashtra's Latur

Latur, May 11
Twenty five couples, including the son of BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar, have tied the nuptial knot at a mass wedding ceremony in Maharashtra's Latur district.
The event was organised on Wednesday evening by Ausa legislator Abhimanyu Pawar at the Utage ground which was attended by many political leaders, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ajit Pawar and Union minister Raosaheb Danve, who blessed the couples.
Shinde appreciated the BJP MLA's efforts towards organising the mass marriage ceremony for the poor and deprived people. Other leaders should take the similar initiative, he said.
