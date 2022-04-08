BJP MP for SIT probe into killing of Kashmiri Pandits

Tribune News Service

BJP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday demanded Supreme Court-monitored SIT probe into the mass killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley. Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Modi said the probe must be headed by a Supreme Court judge. “A large number of FIRs were registered but there has been no conviction,” he added. TNS

Onus on Pak to normalise relations: India

India on Thursday said it desires normal relations with Pakistan while asserting the onus is on Islamabad to create an environment free of terror for such engagement. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said this in the Rajya Sabha when asked about media reports stating that the adviser to Pakistan PM Imran Khan backed the resumption of trade ties with India. PTI

e-passports likely to be issued this fiscal

V Muraleedharan, MoS, External Affairs, has informed the Rajya Sabha that the government is planning to issue e-passports this fiscal. The e-passports, a combination of paper and electronic passports, will be produced by the India Security Press, Nashik, which has issued letters of intent for the procurement of 4.5 crore ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation)-compliant electronic chips.

#kashmiri pandits