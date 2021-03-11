BJP MP Arjun Singh skips party's rally, fuels talk of return to TMC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh’s absence from the BJP’s protest against the Mamata Banerjee government in Kolkata today has fuelled speculation about the MP rejoining the Trinamool Congress.

As West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee marked the “Ma-Mati-Manush Day” on May 2 — the day the TMC came to power for the third time — it received flak from the BJP.

Key BJP leaders of West Bengal such as Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh and Sukanta Majumdar hit the road, protesting against the violence that ensued after the declaration of the Assembly poll results in West Bengal.

However, Singh was conspicuous by his absence in the protest.

He told The Tribune he could not take part in the demonstration as his primary concern was jute industry workers and he had to meet the Secretary of the Textile Ministry in Delhi in this connection.

Singh has demanded a rollback of the Centre’s decision to cap the price of raw jute at Rs 6,500 per quintal.

