BJP names 39 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, 21 for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 17

The BJP has begun early preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh naming 39 candidates for MP and 21 for Chhattisgarh.

The party has fielded sitting MP Vijay Baghel from Chhattisgarh’s Patan against Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The seats are the tougher ones and were finalised by the BJP’s Central Election Committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP will defend its government with Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan facing incumbency having been in the chair since 2005.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP is fighting an aggressive incumbent Congress.

#BJP #Chhattisgarh #Madhya Pradesh