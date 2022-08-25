BJP offered Rs 20 cr each to 4 MLAs, claims AAP

New Delhi, August 24
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the main Opposition BJP continued to trade charges in the ongoing struggle for power in Delhi.
While AAP claimed that the BJP had offered four of its legislators in Delhi Rs 20 crore each, asking them to switch sides or face “false cases, the CBI and the ED”, the BJP alleged the Delhi Government ignored recommendations of an expert panel to reform liquor trade. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Delhi Government “handed over wholesale liquor business to private players despite the expert panel recommending against it.”.
