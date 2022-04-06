BJP president JP Nadda hosts foreign envoys on foundation day

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, April 6

In a bid to establish better relations and dialogues with other countries, the ruling BJPon Wednesday hosted a group of Ambassadors/High-Commissioners on the occasion of its foundation day today.

BJP president JP Nadda with foreign envoys.

Called “Know BJP”, the initiative saw party president Jagat Prakash Nadda interactedwith 13 Heads ofMissions at the party headquarters during which External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was also be present.

According to party leaders, the interaction lasted for around three hours and the guests asked several questions pertaining to the organisation.

The guests were shown a documentary film depicting the journey of Jan Sangh and BJP.

Along with giving them the history of the BJP, Nadda also apprised them about the organisation and its ideology in detail.

The BJP aims to make the entire world aware of the progress made by the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi through such interactions, said party’s in-charge of foreign affairs department Vijay Chauthaiwale.

Party vice president Baijayant Jay Panda and other leaders were also present.

“The Head of Missions were so inquisitive about the BJP that they spent three hours in the BJP headquarters while the interactive session went on for over 90 minutes.

"After the programme the Heads of the Missions also toured the BJP headquarters. During the interaction several Heads of the Missions appreciated the pro poor policies and programmes of the Narendra Modi Government and their effective implementation.

"They also showed keen interest in knowing more and experiencing highly successful programmes and policies of the Narendra Modi Government being implemented at village and grassroots level like the DBT scheme and other pro poor schemes,” according to a BJP statement.

Envoy of France Emmanuel Lenain, European Union’s Ugo Astuto, Portugal’s Carlos Pereira Marques, Switzerland’s Ralf Heckner Poland’s Adam Burakowski, Romania’s Daniela Sezonov Tane, Bangladesh’s Muhammad Imran, Singapore’s Simon Wong Wie Kuen, Slovakia’s Robert Maxiam, Italy’s Vincenzo De Luca, Hungary’s Andras Laszlo Kiraly, Vietnam’s Pham Sanh Chau and Norway’s Hans Jacob Frydenlund have confirmed their presence to the event.

The move is aimed to foster friendly relations with foreign country envoys, BJP leaders said.

Stressing upon the importance of interactions with foreign envoys, they said the visit of Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to the party headquarters helped clear air and highlight initiatives of BJP-led state governments.

The party intends to continue such interactions with small groups of foreign diplomats in future too. The exchange of delegations with political parties of friendly countries are also being planned in future.