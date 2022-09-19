BJP rattled by response to Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress

PTI

New Delhi, September 19

The Congress on Monday accused the BJP of resorting to disinformation and falsehood on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', and said it shows the "fear" and "frustration" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership at the yatra’s success.

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh alleged that this frustration is reflected in the actions and speeches of the BJP leadership in attacking Rahul Gandhi, who, he claimed, was getting a "good response" from the public during the yatra.

"Prime Minister Modi's fear is reflecting in actions and speeches of the BJP leaders," he alleged and added that the BJP is "rattled" by the yatra.

Vallabh said while they have been on a 'Bharat Todo Yatra' since 2014, they are resorting to "niggling tricks, blatant lies, and misguiding people" about the intentions of the yatra.

"There is a sense of fret and discomfort amongst the top cadre of the BJP with the love, affection and support that Rahul Gandhi is receiving from the people in his Bharat Jodo Yatra. The entire government machinery has been put up against one man trying to correct what the BJP government has destroyed in the last eight years," he said.

Vallabh alleged that when the BJP could not find a flaw against the intention and execution, senior leaders and cabinet ministers have "stooped as low as resorting to twisting facts and spreading blatant lies".

Alleging that some leaders had lost all ethical values, the Congress leader presented some instances where the "fret and discomfort" have brought about "some lies and degenerative comments" from the BJP leaders.

He said CTR Nirmal Kumar’s comment brought the true mindset of the BJP leaders out.

Vallabh said the comments made around the containers, clothes etc., only showed their annoyance.

He also asked why Smriti Irani was "hiding" and silent on Kumar’s comments.