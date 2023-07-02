 ‘BJP Rishtedar Samithi’: Rahul Gandhi hits out at Telangana CM KCR : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • ‘BJP Rishtedar Samithi’: Rahul Gandhi hits out at Telangana CM KCR

‘BJP Rishtedar Samithi’: Rahul Gandhi hits out at Telangana CM KCR

Congress leader vouches for a repeat of Karnataka victory in Telangana

‘BJP Rishtedar Samithi’: Rahul Gandhi hits out at Telangana CM KCR

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being greeted during a public meeting, in Khammam district, Telangana, on Sunday, July 2, 2023. PTI



Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, July 2

Former Congress president and a formidable opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, said the Congress would repeat Karnataka’s victory in the neighbouring state — Telangana.

Gandhi, addressing a ‘Jana Garjana’ rally in Khammam district of poll-bound Telangana, said ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) — formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi — was a B team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and would be put to rout in the state just like the BJP in Karnataka. It was a corrupt government of BRS — like BJP in Karnataka — that had been rulingTelangana,Gandhi said.

“Before the recent opposition meet was held, we (Congress) had made it clear that if the BRS would participate then Congress won’t attend the meet since they (BRS) are B- team of BJP,” said Rahul in the rally. He added that BRS, as of now, stands for BJP Rishtedar Samithi.

Attacking Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Rahul Gandhi said, “KCR thinks he is a king and Telangana is his kingdom. The land, given by Indira Gandhi, is now being snatched away from poor and tribal people by this very BRS in the state.”

He added that the Congress was the one that opposed the BJP in Parliament, but BRS played as BJP’s B team. “When we raised issue of farmer’s bill in Parliament, BRS helped BJP outright,” said Rahul.

“WhateverPrime Minister Narendra Modi wants to get it done, KCR do it for him (PM) because it is PM that has remote control of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao,” said the former Congress chief – who claimed that all the agencies were aware of the corruption by the KCR.

“Earlier, people would say there was a fight between Congress, BJP and BRS. Now, the only fight is between BJP’s B team, BRS, and the Congress. In Karnataka, we defeated BJP. Now, we will defeat BJP’s B team in Telangana,” said Rahul Gandhi – who announced Rs 4,000 monthly pension for senior citizens and widows in the state if Congress comes to power in Telangana.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Haryana residents' welfare associations wary of report on stilt-plus-4 floors

2
Bathinda

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

3
Nation

Maharashtra political shake-up: NCP’s Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led govt

4
Delhi

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi's Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

5
Business

Merger: HDFC 4th most valuable bank of world

6
Punjab

Will recover money spent on keeping gangster Ansari in Punjab jail from Amarinder Singh, Sukhjinder Randhawa: CM Mann

7
Haryana

ADGP suspends city SHO, shifts 4 cops to police lines

8
Entertainment

Complaint filed against 'Carry On Jatta 3' director, actors for alleged derogatory content

9
Punjab

Clear stand on HP's claim on Chandigarh, Bhagwant Mann dares Partap Singh Bajwa

10
Nation

Highway hypnosis major reason behind accidents on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

NCP leaders meet at Ajit Pawar’s Mumbai residence; Sharad Pawar says unaware of meeting

Maharashtra political shake-up: NCP’s Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led govt

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed 4...

Joined Shinde govt for country’s development; will fight future polls on NCP symbol: DyCM Ajit Pawar

Joined Shinde govt for country’s development; will fight future polls on NCP symbol: DyCM Ajit Pawar

‘All the elected representatives (of the party) have support...

Decision has to be taken against those who violated party line: Sharad Pawar on NCP leaders joining Shinde govt

Decision has to be taken against those who violated party line: Sharad Pawar on NCP leaders joining Shinde govt

NCP chief says not bothered that people have left, but he wa...

Twitter war erupts between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Amarinder Singh after former ‘demands’ jail expanses of gangster-politician Ansari

Twitter war erupts between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Amarinder Singh after former ‘demands’ jail expanses of gangster-politician Ansari

Ansari was in Rupnagar jail from January 2019 to April 2021 ...

Two ‘village volunteers’ killed in exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in Manipur

Three killed, five injured in Manipur violence

While two bodies were found initially, the third one was rec...


Cities

View All

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Dangling wires at Rani Ka Bagh an eyesore

Barsi of Baba Jawand Singh: Airport issues advisory for devotees

Protesting activists of Dal Khalsa detained by police

Attack on Shiv Sena leader: Police carry out searches in Ajnala

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

MC resolution on job quota for UT youth hits dead end

Chandigarh sees GST mop-up rise 34% in June

Illegal dumps come up along Sec 88 road

PGI performs rare heart valve procedure

Amalgamation of two flats under new housing scheme allowed: DDA

Amalgamation of two flats under new housing scheme allowed: DDA

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi's Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

L-G VK Saxena okays land allotment for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project

NTA answer key errors likely due to typos, UGC head seeks feedback

Drowned auto driver’s kin for action against errants

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Two arrested in oil attack on minor boy in Jalandhar

After warning, contractor agrees to start sports hub project soon

Residents demand removal of illegal gates

Rajnath Singh to visit Nurmahal dera tomorrow

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

Uncovered nullah in Shahi Mohalla poses risk to people in Ludhiana

Woman-daughter duo dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 13 lakh

Five booked for attacking security staff at eatery

Guru Teg Bahadur Road cleared of encroachments

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

Administration sets up 7 flood control rooms

Rs 10L robbery solved, 2 held