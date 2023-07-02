‘BJP Rishtedar Samithi’: Rahul Gandhi hits out at Telangana CM KCR

Karam Prakash
New Delhi, July 2
Former Congress president and a formidable opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, said the Congress would repeat Karnataka’s victory in the neighbouring state — Telangana.
Gandhi, addressing a ‘Jana Garjana’ rally in Khammam district of poll-bound Telangana, said ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) — formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi — was a B team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and would be put to rout in the state just like the BJP in Karnataka. It was a corrupt government of BRS — like BJP in Karnataka — that had been rulingTelangana,Gandhi said.
“Before the recent opposition meet was held, we (Congress) had made it clear that if the BRS would participate then Congress won’t attend the meet since they (BRS) are B- team of BJP,” said Rahul in the rally. He added that BRS, as of now, stands for BJP Rishtedar Samithi.
Attacking Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Rahul Gandhi said, “KCR thinks he is a king and Telangana is his kingdom. The land, given by Indira Gandhi, is now being snatched away from poor and tribal people by this very BRS in the state.”
He added that the Congress was the one that opposed the BJP in Parliament, but BRS played as BJP’s B team. “When we raised issue of farmer’s bill in Parliament, BRS helped BJP outright,” said Rahul.
“WhateverPrime Minister Narendra Modi wants to get it done, KCR do it for him (PM) because it is PM that has remote control of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao,” said the former Congress chief – who claimed that all the agencies were aware of the corruption by the KCR.
“Earlier, people would say there was a fight between Congress, BJP and BRS. Now, the only fight is between BJP’s B team, BRS, and the Congress. In Karnataka, we defeated BJP. Now, we will defeat BJP’s B team in Telangana,” said Rahul Gandhi – who announced Rs 4,000 monthly pension for senior citizens and widows in the state if Congress comes to power in Telangana.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Maharashtra political shake-up: NCP’s Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led govt
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed 4...
Joined Shinde govt for country’s development; will fight future polls on NCP symbol: DyCM Ajit Pawar
‘All the elected representatives (of the party) have support...
Decision has to be taken against those who violated party line: Sharad Pawar on NCP leaders joining Shinde govt
NCP chief says not bothered that people have left, but he wa...
Twitter war erupts between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Amarinder Singh after former ‘demands’ jail expanses of gangster-politician Ansari
Ansari was in Rupnagar jail from January 2019 to April 2021 ...
Three killed, five injured in Manipur violence
While two bodies were found initially, the third one was rec...