‘BJP Rishtedar Samithi’: Rahul Gandhi hits out at Telangana CM KCR

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, July 2

Former Congress president and a formidable opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, said the Congress would repeat Karnataka’s victory in the neighbouring state — Telangana.

Gandhi, addressing a ‘Jana Garjana’ rally in Khammam district of poll-bound Telangana, said ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) — formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi — was a B team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and would be put to rout in the state just like the BJP in Karnataka. It was a corrupt government of BRS — like BJP in Karnataka — that had been rulingTelangana,Gandhi said.

“Before the recent opposition meet was held, we (Congress) had made it clear that if the BRS would participate then Congress won’t attend the meet since they (BRS) are B- team of BJP,” said Rahul in the rally. He added that BRS, as of now, stands for BJP Rishtedar Samithi.

Attacking Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Rahul Gandhi said, “KCR thinks he is a king and Telangana is his kingdom. The land, given by Indira Gandhi, is now being snatched away from poor and tribal people by this very BRS in the state.”

He added that the Congress was the one that opposed the BJP in Parliament, but BRS played as BJP’s B team. “When we raised issue of farmer’s bill in Parliament, BRS helped BJP outright,” said Rahul.

“WhateverPrime Minister Narendra Modi wants to get it done, KCR do it for him (PM) because it is PM that has remote control of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao,” said the former Congress chief – who claimed that all the agencies were aware of the corruption by the KCR.

“Earlier, people would say there was a fight between Congress, BJP and BRS. Now, the only fight is between BJP’s B team, BRS, and the Congress. In Karnataka, we defeated BJP. Now, we will defeat BJP’s B team in Telangana,” said Rahul Gandhi – who announced Rs 4,000 monthly pension for senior citizens and widows in the state if Congress comes to power in Telangana.