BJP, Shinde faction to contest 'some civic elections' separately

New Delhi, October 26

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the ruling BJP and the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would contest some of

the seats in the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other civic bodies polls separately and others in alliance

In August, CM Shinde had said the “original” Shiv Sena and the BJP would contest the forthcoming elections to civic bodies in Maharashtra together. He had claimed that the party led by him represented the “original” Shiv Sena.

The elections are due in various civic bodies in the state, including the cash-rich BMC.

The Shinde-BJP coalition came to power in Maharashtra on June 30 after a rebellion led by Shinde led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

“The BJP and the Shiv Sena faction led by CM Shinde will contest some civic polls separately, while there will be an alliance in other civic polls. We will definitely do it,” Fadnavis told the media in Nagpur on Wednesday. — TNS