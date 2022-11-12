BJP should make Sukesh Chandrashekhar its national president: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, November 12
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the BJP should make conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar its national president as he is speaking the same language as that of the saffron party.
At a press conference, he said the BJP had brought Chandrashekhar in their fold as a star campaigner.
"The BJP demands my lie-detector test and even Sukesh Chandrshekhar makes the same demand. They speak the same language. He is fully trained to join the BJP now," Kejriwal said.
The Delhi chief minister said, "I have heard that Modiji's roadshows are not drawing crowds. They should bring Sukesh Chandrshekhar to those roadshows. He has so many stories of how he cheated people that the crowd will just come to watch him and listen to his stories. In fact, he should be made the BJP's national president."
Chandrashekhar has written multiple letters to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, accusing Kejriwal and jailed minister Satyendar Jain of corruption and extortion.
