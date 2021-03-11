BJP, Congress trade charges over temple demolition in Rajasthan's Alwar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 22

Political slugfest ensued between the BJP and the Congress after a 300-year-old temple in Alwar were demolished to "remove encroachments". The BJP slammed the Ashok Gehlot-led Government in the state for demolishing the temple in the “name of development”, while the Congress termed it to be a “lie”

Party leaders accused Congress of deliberately hurting Hindu sentiments and doing appeasement politics with IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya stating: “A 300 years old Shiva temple was demolished in the name of development in Alwar, Rajasthan.”

Referring to communal violence that erupted in Rajasthan’s Karauli and Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, he said, “Shedding tears on Karauli and Jahangirpuri and hurting the faith of Hindus -- this is the secularism of Congress.”

A complaint has also been filed against the executive officer of the nagar panchayat, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and the Rajgarh MLA. BJP leaders said the authorities allegedly demolished three temples in Alwar’s Rajgarh, despite locals protesting against it.

Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, however, called the BJP’s claim “a lie”. The Chairman of Rajgarh Urban Bodies Board (who is a BJP member) proposed to bring down the temples and houses, he was quoted as saying.