BJP spreading hate, benefiting 2 bizmen: Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 4

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the ruling BJP and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was dragging India back by “spreading hate and fear and benefiting two industrialists, while the Opposition, faced with unresponsive institutions, was left with the sole option of going to the people.”

Addressing a mammoth “Mehangai Pe Halla Bol” rally at Ramlila Grounds here, he said hatred and anger had been rising in India ever since the BJP came to power.

“The BJP and the RSS are deliberately spreading hatred and fear. Who gains from this? Two industrialists are reaping the benefits of this fear and hate, even other industrialists are not benefiting and we can see it – all airports, ports, oil reserves and roads are in their hands,” he alleged, saying that the UPA never gave India the current levels of inflation and unemployment in 70 years.

Noting that the Congress-led UPA, during its 2004 to 2014 rule, pulled 27 crore people out of poverty, Rahul said “the PM has pushed 23 crore people back into poverty undoing what the UPA did”.

He accused the media of being controlled by two industrialists and claimed all institutions were under pressure. “Narendra Modi could not have been the PM without the support of these two industrialists. The judiciary, the Election Commission and other institutions are under pressure. We will have to go to the people,” Rahul said, justifying the Congress’ Bharat Jodo yatra, starting September 8. Seeking to mobilise supporters by saying that the “Congress alone could save India”, Rahul also made a pitch for opposition unity today, saying that “the ideology of the Congress and other opposition parties will defeat the BJP and the RSS”.

BJP hits out at Rahul over ‘atta Rs 40 a litre’ BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Sunday took a swipe at Rahul for his “atta is Rs 40 a litre” slip at the rally, asking if Rahul’s impending presidency would be measured in litres.

Rahul, who returned from abroad this morning, said the government was unleashing probe agencies against anyone who questioned the BJP. “I was kept in the ED office for 55 hours. I am not afraid. Keep me for 200 hours, 500 hours, five years. It does not affect me. Protecting the soul of India is the work of every citizen. If we do not stand up for the country, the country will not remain. Only the Congress worker can save India,” he said.

Repeating his two-India pitch, the former Congress chief said the fight was between the haves and have-nots. He said India’s enemies China and Pakistan were benefiting from hate, fear and unemployment which was weakening India.

Earlier, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot addressed the crowds saying the credibility of the Gandhis was “higher than Modi”. With Rahul unwilling to lead the Congress, Gehlot remains a front runner for the party chief’s post.

#narendra modi #rahul gandhi