BJP supporters offer prayers at temples, perform 'aarti' of bulldozers across UP

Lucknow, March 25
The BJP supporters held prayers in temples and performed 'aarti’ of bulldozers in the run-up to the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected government in Uttar Pradesh.
Along with invoking deities, enthusiastic supporters of the saffron party were seen worshipping bulldozers, the new emblem of the Yogi Adityanath government.
In Kanpur, women supporters were seen performing 'aarti' of a bulldozer.
In the state capital, excited BJP supporters rode on bulldozers and chanted "Bulldozer baba zindabad".
Adityanath has earned the new sobriquet "bulldozer baba" due to razing of properties of criminals and mafias built through illegal means.
BJP’s state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla told PTI that the supporters had come out for the swearing-in ceremony after performing prayers and havans in temples across the state.
According to the news received from Varanasi, before attending the swearing-in ceremony of the Yogi Adityanath government, BJP office-bearers and workers also prayed in various temples and sought blessings for the government.
Before leaving for Lucknow at the swearing-in ceremony, Mahesh Chandra Srivastava, the president of Kashi region, offered prayers at the Mahavir temple in Parade Kothi, Varanasi, and sought blessings for the Yogi government.
The officials of Namami Gange performed ‘aarti’ at the Ganga ghat of Kashi Vishwanath Dham.
