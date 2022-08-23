BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh for controversial remarks

PTI

New Delhi, August 23

The BJP on Tuesday suspended its Telangana MLA T Raja Singh for his controversial remarks.

Singh, known for his hard Hindutva views and controversial statements, was suspended by the party following protests against his comments leading to his arrest by Telangana Police.

A statement from Om Pathak, secretary of the party's central disciplinary committee, said, "You have expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of the constitution of the BJP. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments, if any, with immediate effect."

Pathak also asked Singh to "show cause" within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why he should not be expelled from the party. "Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than September 2," Pathak said.