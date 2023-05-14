BJP sweeps UP’s urban local body polls

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 13

The BJP today won all 17 mayoral posts in the urban local bodies elections in Uttar Pradesh. Lauding the party’s performance, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said compared to 2017, the party had won more than double seats in the polls this year.

Nadda congratulates Adityanath Congratulations to CM Yogi Adityanath, state chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and all workers of BJP for party’s resounding victory in UP civic elections. It is the win of the people’s faith in welfare policies being implemented in the state. JP Nadda, President, BJP

However, in Parayagraj, the SP candidate defeated the saffron party’s nominee in the slain mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s ward days after the city witnessed chaos following his and his brother’s murder in police custody.

Congratulating voters for establishing a “triple-engine government” in the state, Adityanath tweeted, “Congratulations to all dedicated and hardworking workers of the BJP and people of Uttar Pradesh, who love good governance, on the massive victory of the BJP in the UP municipal elections.”

“This massive victory reflects the successful guidance of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and immense public faith in the pro-people, developmental and all-inclusive policies of the double-engine government,” he added.

The voting for the ULB polls was held in two phases on May 4 and May 11.

Meanwhile, in ward number 44 of Prayagraj district, where the houses of Atiq Ahmad and his in-laws are situated, SP candidate Jahanara defeated BJP’s Sarita Hela by a margin of 2,000 votes. The result went in favour of the SP candidate despite the wife of Umesh Pal, who was murdered in the city by members of Atiq’s gang, appealing to people to “strengthen the hands” of the UP CM.