BJP targets Rahul, Congress wants focus back on Adani issue

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, March 13

Faced with an aggressive BJP in Parliament, which is set to capitalise on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks in London, the Congress is trying its best to bring the focus back on the Adani issue and the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the alleged nexus between PM Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani.

During the first leg of the Budget session held last month, 60 notices under Rule 267 were given by Opposition MPs, including those from the Congress, in the Rajya Sabha demanding the suspension of listed business of the House for the day to discuss the Adani issue.

The same strategy is set to be tried again by the Congress and other Opposition parties to corner the government. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Parliament adjourned for the day because the government simply didn’t want it to function. The idea is to divert the attention from the demand for a JPC into PM-Adani links.”

After PM Modi launched an attack on Rahul at Dharwad in Karnataka on Sunday, it was clear the latter’s remarks on “democracy in danger in India” would be raked up by the BJP when the session resumed on Monday.