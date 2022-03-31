BJP team's report to JP Nadda on Birbhum killings upsets Mamata Banerjee

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 30

A BJP fact-finding team today submitted its report to party chief JP Nadda on the recent killing of nine persons in West Bengal’s Birbhum, claiming “mafia rule” prevailed in the state with the connivance of the police and political leadership, provoking sharp reaction from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who said the report would “weaken and interfere” with the CBI probe into the case.

The BJP team, including four former IPS officers, demanded central intervention for restoration of the “collapsed” law and order situation in the state.

The party had constituted a five-member team in the aftermath of the violence at Bogtui village in Birbhum district, where eight persons were burnt alive, while one more succumbed to the injuries a week later, after a mob set some houses ablaze allegedly in retaliation for the killing of a ruling TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh on March 21.

“The law and order machinery has totally collapsed in West Bengal under the TMC rule and there is a rule of the mafia in the state that’s run with the connivance of police and the political leadership,” the report stated.

Bengal CM Banerjee reacted with expected outrage.

Lashing out at the saffron party, Banerjee said the report mentioned the name of TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal which, she said, “clearly shows the vindictive attitude of the BJP”.

“The BJP report on Bogtui killings will weaken and interfere with the probe. I condemn this attitude of the saffron party,” Banerjee told the media in Darjeeling.

She said there should be no interference from any political party in the investigation.

