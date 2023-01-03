BJP terms it vindication, Cong 'slap on wrist'

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, January 2
Supreme Court’s majority judgment upholding the constitutional validity of the government’s November 8, 2016, demonetisation decision sparked off a political slugfest, with the ruling BJP claiming vindication of stand and Opposition Congress harping on the dissenting judgment. Moments after Congress veteran P Chidambaram flagged the minority judgment as “a welcome slap on the wrist of the government,” senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad “condemned” former Finance Minister’s remarks as “scandalous and selective” while hailing the SC judgment as “historic and in national interest”.
The BJP said the note ban had dealt the biggest blow to terrorism and asked if former Congress president Rahul Gandhi would apologise for his anti-demonetisation campaign at home and abroad.
The BJP appears set to revive demonetisation as an issue in 2023 when nine states go to the polls. Prasad set the tone today saying, “The SC has upheld that the decision was for a valid cause to remove fake currency, black money, prevent terror funding and money laundering. The SC held the decision-making process as fair, concluded the RBI was consulted and that the government had the right to take economic policy decisions.”
An unimpressed Congress hit back with AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh saying it was “misleading and wrong” to say that the apex court had upheld demonetisation. “The verdict is on the process of demonetisation and not its outcomes,” Ramesh said even as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge described “demonetisation as a deep wound on the Indian economy that would fester forever.”
Will Rahul Gandhi say sorry now? - Ravi Shankar Prasad
Wrong to conclude the SC has upheld move - Congress
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...