BJP to EC: Freebies bid to allure, welfarism a policy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 27

Making a distinction between freebies and welfarism, the BJP is learnt to have suggested to the Election Commission that parties should emphasise on voter empowerment and capacity building rather than increasing the dependency of people.

According to party leaders involved in drafting a response to the EC, freebies were meant to allure voters while welfarism was a policy intervention for inclusive growth. The emphasis should be on empowering voters, increasing their capacity and imparting skills to raise the country’s human capital, the BJP suggested in response to the EC seeking views of parties on its proposal to amend the model code of conduct. The BJP said it had no objections to the idea that political parties should also submit information on the financial viability of their poll promises. Providing houses and free ration had a different purpose than free electricity, the party argued. “Housing is a basic requirement and providing a home is a one-time help while the free ration scheme was started during the Covid crisis when people lost their jobs. These are welfare measures and cannot be equated with free electricity,” party leaders said.

In a letter to all recognised national and state parties, the EC had asked them to submit their views on the proposals by October 19. The poll panel’s proposal followed the PM deriding the “revdi” culture, an obvious reference to freebies, sparking a war of words between the BJP and AAP. Both parties are engaged in a bitter battle over free power in Delhi and Punjab, both ruled by AAP.