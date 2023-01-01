BJP to go it alone in Karnataka Assembly elections, says Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 31

Exhorting party workers to ensure the BJP formed government in Karnataka, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah today announced that the party would go it alone in the 2023 Assembly polls. He claimed it would be a direct contest for the BJP as voting for the JD(S) meant voting for the Congress.

He urged the people to decide whether to stand with a party of patriots (referring to the BJP), or with the “tukde tukde gang” led by the Congress. “There are clearly two sides and it is a straight fight this time. Scribes say it is a triangular fight. I say it is a straight fight, because voting for the JD(S) means voting for the Congress," Shah said while addressing BJP’s booth presidents and booth-level agents.

Accusing the JD(S) of spreading rumours, he said: “I have come to tell the workers and the people of Karnataka that we will not go with any party. We will fight alone and form the government on our own.”

"The people of Karnataka are ready to support us. We need to reach out to them,” he said.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah dubbed Shah a “political trader," accusing him of inducting tainted persons in the state BJP. “It is funny that Home Minister Amit Shah, a political trader, who has put the post of Chief Minister for sale for Rs 2,000 crore, is accusing the Congress of corruption,” he tweeted.