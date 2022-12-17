BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi

Lucknow, December 17
The BJP in Uttar Pradesh will stage protests in every district on Saturday against Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's personal comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party has said.
State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issued a statement on Friday evening, terming Bhutto's statement against Modi "indecent" and "shameful". He said the party would stage protests at the district level in the entire state on Saturday.
BJP workers staged a protest in Mathura on Friday and burnt an effigy of the Pakistani minister.
State BJP general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla said party workers would hold a protest in capital Lucknow around noon.
Chaudhary said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India had been recognised as a strong nation in the world.
"The statement by the Pakistani foreign minister, who has failed on every front, shows his frustration and disappointment," he added.
