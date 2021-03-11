BJP trying to break non-NDA govts in states, says Mamata Banerjee

PTI

Kolkata, August 14

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday lashed out at the BJP-led Centre, questioning the reason behind the CBI arrest of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, who is known to enjoy her trust.

Banerjee contended that the BJP was trying to break non-NDA governments in states. “Without evidence, how can you accuse a person,” she said, speaking at a function in Behala on the eve of the Independence Day.

Won’t sit quiet They want to gag us the way they have done that to some other parties to ensure that no opposition force stands up in the country. Mamata Banerjee, CM, West Bengal

Claiming that an agenda has been made to “destroy” her image, the TMC supremo said she was being targeted as the BJP was afraid of her. Asserting that law would take its own course if there was any illegal activity, Banerjee asked, “Why was Keshto (Anubrata Mondal) arrested? What did he do?” Mondal was held by the CBI for allegedly not cooperating with its probe into a cattle smuggling case.

Maintaining that Mondal had denied every offer to become an MLA or an MP, Banerjee said, “I had even asked him to go to Rajya Sabha, but he politely turned down the proposal.” She alleged agencies were being used to malign “just about anyone”.

“This is being done as (they know) Narendra Modi will not win in 2024,” she said.

Banerjee alleged the BJP was trying to weaken the TMC in Bengal. “They want to gag us the way they have done that to some other parties to ensure that no opposition force stands up in the country,” Banerjee said.

She stated that not just political persons but officers were also being intimidated through summonses. “Eight officers have been called to Delhi,” she said, adding that her government would stand by them. “I have come to say on the eve of the Independence Day that I will die but will not be afraid... we will continue to fight,” she affirmed.

