Some are pursuing politics of hate to try to divide the country: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, April 22
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed some people are trying to divide the nation by pursuing politics of hate and said that she is ready to give her life but "will not allow a division of the country".
Banerjee, speaking at a congregation for Eid namaz at the city's Red Road, also urged people to unite and ensure that the right-wing BJP is defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
"Some people are trying to divide the country and practise politics of hate ... I am ready to give my life but will not allow any division of the country," she said.
Accusing the saffron camp of trying to change the constitution of the country, Banerjee said she would not allow implementation of NRC in West Bengal.
