BJP warns of protests against Congress government’s move to repeal anti-conversion law in Karnataka

PTI

Bengaluru, June 16

Demanding that the Congress government withdraw its decision to repeal the anti-conversion law, the BJP in Karnataka on Friday threatened to hold massive protests across the state in the days to come.

It alleged that for the sake of vote bank and appeasement politics, the Congress government is pushing back Karnataka into “Tipu Sultan era” by becoming the “brand ambassador for religious conversion”.

“After Congress came to power in Karnataka, it appears that the foundation has been laid for the beginning of Tipu era once again in Karnataka. Congress has decided to become the brand ambassador for religious conversion,” senior BJP leader and former Minister R Ashoka said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “there may be slight changes in figures, but according to my information over 30 to 40 lakh Hindus (in the State) have been converted by force or using allurements like money, as a victim of Love Jihad, and for the sake of treatment in hospitals, among others.” “For whose sake are you bringing in the new bill? The law that we had enacted was against forceful conversion or with alurements. We had said conversions can only be in accordance with law. Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar were against religious conversion,” he added.

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to repeal the anti-conversion law brought in by the previous BJP government. The government will introduce a bill in this regard in the upcoming legislature session, which starts on July 3.

The Archbishop has welcomed the move, but not even a single Hindu swamiji or priest has hailed the decision, Ashoka said, adding, Congress’ move is in accordance with Tipu Sultan’s ideology.

BJP demands that the anti-conversion law should not be withdrawn and in the days to come the party will hold massive protests across the state and inform people that Congress for the sake of vote bank and appeasement politics is supporting religious conversion, he further said.

Congress leaders after the election results had claimed that a particular community had voted for them, and the move seems to be aimed at pleasing them, Ashoka said.

“Congress can stoop to any level for votes, it feels that they want to make Karnataka a mini Pakistan. You are in whose favour? For whom are you doing this? Are you in favour of PFI (Popular Front of India) and KFD (Karnataka Forum for Dignity)?” “BJP won’t let you misuse the power given to you by the people in this way,” he added.

Targeting the government on the textbook revision issue, the former Minister said the move was aimed at imposing its ideology. “It is not right, and sends the wrong message to the students.” The BJP also criticised the government’s decision to change the APMC Act brought in by the previous government. Ashoka said the Congress government had made its stand clear that it is to favour the “middleman”.

He also targeted the government on electricity tariff increase, and for attaching conditions to ‘guarantees’ during implementation.

Targeting Chief Minister Siddaramiah for blaming the Centre for not supplying rice required for the Anna Bhagya scheme, Ashoka said 5 kgs rice is provided by the Centre, but the CM and his government claimed credit for the whole.

He said: “After one year this government will go bankrupt, because according to me more than Rs 1,10,000 crore is required to fulfill their promises and guarantees”.

BJP will stage a protest against all these issues both inside and outside the Assembly. A meeting has been called on June 19 regarding this, Ashoka said.

At all taluk and district centres, the party plans to hold protest against Congress’ decision to repeal anti conversion law, it’s misrule, decision to replace the existing APMC act, increase in power tariff, attaching conditions to five guarantees.

#BJP #Congress #Karnataka