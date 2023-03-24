BJP: Why give freedom to abuse others?

PTI

New Delhi, March 23

The BJP on Thursday asserted that the law had to take its course if Rahul Gandhi abused people and slammed the Congress for its criticism, asking whether the Opposition party wanted “complete freedom” for Rahul to “abuse” others.

Will face more trouble Rahul will face more trouble if he doesn’t refrain from making defamatory remarks. You abuse freely… and say you are worshipper of ‘satya’ (truth). — Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP Leader

Former Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad cautioned Rahul, saying he would face “more trouble” if he did not refrain from making defamatory remarks while Union Minister Piyush Goyal asked the Congress leader to apologise for his series of “defamatory” comments.

Both leaders hit out at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for questioning the court’s order by noting that several judges hearing the matter were changed. “They should come out of their dynastic mindset and realise that no one is above the law,” Goyal told the media.