BJP will organise ‘unity in diversity’ festivals in all districts to mark PM Modi’s birthday

New Delhi, September 1
The BJP will organise “unity in diversity” festivals in all districts as part of its fortnight-long “seva” campaign to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.
The campaign will begin on Modi’s birthday on September 17 and conclude on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
The BJP has formed an eight-member central panel led by its general secretary Arun Singh for monitoring the campaign, which will include activities such as blood donation camps, awareness programmes on water conservation and the vocal for local idea, and cleanliness drives.
The BJP has been celebrating Prime Minister Modi’s birthday as ‘Seva Diwas’ (Day of Service) for several years by organising welfare activities across the country for a fortnight.
Singh, in a letter to the party’s state unit, has given a set of instructions on different themes of the campaign.
According to the letter, BJP workers in districts will organise “unity in diversity” festivals and send a message of “Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat (One India, Great India)” among masses.
As part of the campaign, party functionaries in all state units will identify a state different from theirs and adopt its language and culture for a day.
All state units have been asked to update this and all other activities on the Namo app of the prime minister, and five best state units will be awarded for organising this festivals.
The party has also issued instructions for carrying out plantation drive, clealiness drive and awareness campaigns for water conservation, distributing equipment among disabled persons, promoting local products, and organising free health checkup camps.
As part of the campaign, BJP workers and people in general will be encouraged to use Khadi and local products on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls in Karnataka
FIR under POCSO Act has been registered against pontiff of i...
Video of AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by husband goes viral; women panel to take suo moto notice
Questions raised over the timing of the release of July 10 v...
Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
‘Up to police to make fool-proof case for extradition of the...
SC seeks details of FIRs filed against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
‘He (Bishnoi) is supposed to face the consequences if he has...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...