BJP worker shot dead in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 20

A district-level BJP worker Jeetu Chaudhary was shot dead in Mayur Vihar area of the city on Wednesday evening by unknown assailants.

Informing that the victim was attacked in Mayur Vihar phase-3 at around 8.15 pm, DCP East Priyanka Kashyap said that a few empty cartridges and other important evidence have been recovered.

“The accused persons are absconding. Few empty cartridges and other important evidence have been recovered from the crime scene. Search for eyewitnesses and CCTV footage being done,” she said.

Eye witnesses confirmed that four assailants in two motorbikes came near Chaudhary and shot him point blank and fled away.

The police booked unknown individuals for the attack. According to a police statement, beat staff of PS Ghazipur noticed a gathering near pocket C-1, Mayur Vihar-III, Delhi.

“(The victim) was found lying on a road in a pool of blood in front of his house. The victim was having gunshot injuries. The public shifted the injured to a hospital in a private vehicle. The victim was declared brought dead by doctors in the Hospital,” the police said.

Police are probing the matter to trace the culprits and statements of eyewitnesses are being recorded. CCTV footage from the area is also being examined.

Choudhary (42), a resident of B-10, pocket C-1, Mayur Vihar-III, was engaged in real estate business and it is suspected that he was killed because of some business disputes.