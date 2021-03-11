BJP works to create divide, Congress to connect with all: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader accuses the saffron party and PM Modi of trying to create two Hindustans—one for the rich and the other for the poor

BJP works to create divide, Congress to connect with all: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. AICC/PTI

PTI

Banswara (Rajasthan), May 16

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to create two Hindustans—one for the rich and the other for the poor.

Addressing a rally here, he also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the state of the economy, accusing him of destroying the economy which was “strengthened” by the former UPA government.

The Congress, he said, works to connect with all while the BJP works to create a divide.

The BJP and Modi want to create two Hindustans, one for the rich and select two-three industrialists, and the other of Dalits, farmers, the poor and underprivileged while the Congress wants only one Hindustan, he said, adding, “This is the fight in the country”.

The Congress leader said there is a fight between two ideologies in the country.

“The Congress says that we have to move forward while connecting with all, respect and protect the culture of all. The BJP works to divide, ‘crush’ and ‘suppress’. (BJP) works to remove history and culture of tribals,” he said in the tribal dominated area of southern Rajasthan.

“We work to connect while they work to divide. We help the weaker and they help selected top industrialists,” he said.

The Congress leader, who has been targeting the government over the state of the economy and issue of unemployment, said, “The BJP government has attacked our economy. PM did demonetisation, wrongly implemented GST due to which the economy got destroyed. UPA worked to strengthen the economy but Narendra Modi caused harm to our economy”.

“Every youth knows that they cannot get jobs in Hindustan today. Inflation is increasing,” he said.

Gandhi said the Centre brought three laws against farmers which had to be withdrawn after protests and charged that two-three select industrialists were supposed to get full advantage of the laws.

Noting that there is a very old and deep relation of the Congress with tribals, he said, “We protect your history, we don’t want to suppress or delete your history. When we had the UPA government at the Centre, we had brought historic laws to protect the forest and water of tribals”.

Praising the Ashok Gehlot led Congress government, Gandhi said it is working for the interest of farmers, tribals, Dalits and all sections of society.

He also appreciated the initiative of the state government to open English medium government schools.

Addressing the rally, Gehlot said the situation in the country is “worrisome” and it will progress only when there is peace and harmony.

“In 70 years, the Congress worked to keep the country united. We are proud that we are Hindus but it is our duty to respect other religions as well. Our policies and programmes are in the interest of the nation,” he said.

Gehlot said the country should run on the basis of the Constitution.

The rally was organised near Beneshwar Dham, a pilgrimage centre of tribals.

Beneshwar Dham is located at the confluence of three rivers – Som, Mahi and Jakham – and is located on Banswara-Dungarpur border.

While addressing tribals in the rally, Gandhi said he was told that a fair of tribals is organised at the Dham which is considered the ‘Mahakumbh’ of tribals and he would also come to attend the fair and see the ‘Mahakumbh’ of tribals.

Earlier, Gandhi laid the foundation stone of a high-level bridge at Beneshwar Dham (Dungarpur) and visited the temple there. From there, he reached Karana village in Banswara by helicopter to address the public rally.

Chief minister Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and other senior leaders of the party accompanied Gandhi during the visit of Rahul Gandhi.

