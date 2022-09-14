BJP's 'anti-corruption' protest turns violent in West Bengal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 13

Violence marred BJP’s “Nabanna Abhijan” programme in Kolkata on Tuesday as party activists clashed with the police during a protest march to the state secretariat.

While several police officials and BJP members, including leaders Mina Devi Purohit and Swapan Dasgupta, were injured, state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee and senior leader Rahul Sinha were detained.

BJP supporters, brought to Kolkata from across the state on special trains for the march, turned violent when they found roads leading to Nabanna, the state's seat of power, barricaded by riot police. A police car was also set ablaze by angry protesters near a police station in central Kolkata’s Burrabazar area.

The area around the Howrah station saw violent confrontation between the two sides. The police tried to disperse the crowd with lathis, tear gas shells and water cannons.

In Santragachhi, the police were pelted with stones as they chased away the protesters. A police kiosk was also damaged during the violence.

The third procession led by BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar was stopped by the police near the Howrah maidan. “The ruling government is behaving undemocratically. The police have turned into the slaves of the ruling TMC party. Their decree is limited to following its orders,” Majumdar told the media. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was touring Kharagpur district, claimed the BJP programme was a “flop show”. “The BJP has failed to mobilise enough people,” she said at party event.

The protest by the BJP seeking Mamata’s resignation was held in the backdrop of the arrest of two TMC leaders — Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal — in graft cases.

