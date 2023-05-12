BJP’s cautious optimism vs Cong’s confidence

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, May 11

Ahead of the Karnataka verdict on Saturday, the ruling BJP chose a path of cautious optimism even as Congress leaders exuded confidence, bolstered by exit poll predictions that placed the party ahead of the BJP in all estimates but one.

Top BJP leaders were divided on poll assessments. While some such as party general secretaries BL Santosh and Tarun Chugh stuck their necks out to say pollsters would be proved wrong on May 13, others privately acknowledged the “challenges of Karnataka’s electoral landscape”.

“It is tough. Nothing can be said,” a senior BJP leader noted.

Sections within the party added that the BJP covered tremendous ground in the state where anti-incumbency is a trend and the party campaign picked up late.

BL Santosh, who coordinates between the BJP and the RSS, however, openly challenged exit poll estimates.

“With due respects to all celebrity pollsters, none of them predicted 282 seats for the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha or 303 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. They even failed to forecast 156 seats for the BJP in 2022 Gujarat polls or 104 segments in the 2018 Karnataka elections. In 2018, the BJP led in 24,000 booths with zero lead in 14 Assembly constituencies. This time, the BJP will lead in 31,000 booths with all Assembly segments contributing. Numbers is your guess,” said Santosh.

Chugh predicted the BJP would script history in Karnataka by repeating the government.