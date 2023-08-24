 BJP’s Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan strategy--why is the saffron party concentrating on seats it lost in 2018? : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • BJP’s Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan strategy--why is the saffron party concentrating on seats it lost in 2018?
EXPLAINER

BJP’s Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan strategy--why is the saffron party concentrating on seats it lost in 2018?

Beating anti-incumbency in MP (state it technically lost) and gaining early bird advantage in Congress-ruled states

BJP’s Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan strategy--why is the saffron party concentrating on seats it lost in 2018?

BJP national president JP Nadda. File Photo



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, August 24

Last week the BJP took everyone by surprise by announcing candidates for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh elections even before the declaration of poll schedules by the Election Commission. The party named 39 candidates for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly and 21 for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly.

These were the seats the saffron party had lost in the 2018 Assembly elections.

This was also the first time the BJP announced candidates well before the poll schedules. There have been occasions when the party has declared candidates on the last day of filing the nominations, something that usually happens on incumbent or stronghold seats with more than one claimant.

However, the seats that the BJP announced in MP and Chhattisgarh on August 17 were the ones it lost in 2018. Sources say the party isconsidering early announcement of candidates on most of such seats in three key states—Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh—that poll later this year.

BJP lost the three states in 2018

Though the BJP eventually managed to take control of Madhya Pradesh, the ‘garh’ of ideological fountainhead RSS, by toppling Congress’ Kamal Nath government, the fact is it had lost the three key states in the last Assembly elections.

The saffron party had won 109 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 15 of the 90 seats in Chhattisgarh and 73 of the 200 seats in Rajasthan in 2018.

Rajasthan’ dilemma

Though the party appears to be planning on early announcement of candidates for all seats it lost in the three states, in Rajasthan it first needs to clear the air regarding speculations around Vasundhara Raje—one of the top claimants for the CM post in the desert state.

Her absence from some recent party events and state poll panels have set off speculations regarding her political future and whether the central BJP leadership was looking beyond Raje for CM face? Though central leaders insist that panels do not feature many keystateleaders, observers call the absence of the former CMfrom thekey bodies “curious”.

Beating anti-incumbency in MP

That by announcing candidates on seats it lost in 2018, the BJP is aiming for an early bird advantage against rival Congress is evident. These seats are tough and the BJP wants its candidates to gain three months to prepare and campaign.

This apart, in Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is facing a massive anti-incumbency of 18 years andthe central leadership believesthe factor will not affect prospects on the seats it lost in 2018. The party believes the losses it may incur due to anti-incumbency on seats it won may be offset by gains on seats it lost. Any gains on lost seats may also help recover from losses expected in difficult regions like Gwalior.

MP: The other issues

In 2018, the BJP won 109 seats, falling short of the halfway mark by seven seats, while the Congress emerged the single-largest party with 114. Though falling short of the majority by two seats, Kamal Nath managed to form the government with the support of SP, BSP and Independent MLAs.

He was, however, ousted via a coup led by Jyotiraditya Scindia who defected to the BJP with his 22 MLAs.

In these elections, apart from the natural anti-incumbency of 18 years, there is also talk of factionalism and unrest in party cadres especially in the Gwalior-Chambal region—the traditional stronghold of Scindia.

In the last elections, Congress won 26 seats and the BJP only seven of the 34 seats in the region. Local leaders now say it would have been better for the BJP had it allowed Nath to complete his term.

“Whether thoseCongress MLAs who came with Scindia or traditional BJP workers, no one is certain who will get the ticket in 2023. A lot of heartburn is expected once the candidates are announced. BJP’s traditional cadres also say they will not ask for votes for former Congress leaders contesting on BJP tickets,” they add.

In all the three states, BJP is pitted against Congress.

#BJP #Chhattisgarh #Congress #Madhya Pradesh #Rajasthan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu; terrifying video shows several houses collapsing

2
Punjab

Pong, Bhakra levels up, Punjab put on high alert

3
Trending

U-turn: After mocking India's moon mission, ex-Pak minister Fawad Chaudhry lauds Chandrayaan-3's successful landing

4
World

NASA chief congratulates India and ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon

5
Nation

'India took a walk on moon': Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander

6
Nation

India on moon: Here's what happens after Vikram lander touches down

7
Patiala

Patiala Range IG MS Chhina promoted as ADGP

8
Nation

Less than Christopher Nolan’s film: X users gasp at Chandrayaan-3’s low budget

9
Himachal

Himachal: 12 killed in heavy rains, 700 roads blocked; MeT issues ‘red alert’ for 6 districts including Shimla

10
Chandigarh

Rain throws life out of gear in Mohali

Don't Miss

View All
22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

‘Red' rain alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Top News

Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander; to roam around rocks and craters

'India took a walk on moon': Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander

WFI suspended by world wrestling body over failure to conduct elections

World wrestling body suspends WFI for delaying elections; Indian wrestlers won't play under India flag at Worlds Championships

Indian wrestlers will have to compete as ‘neutral athletes’ ...

Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu; terrifying video shows several houses collapsing, many feared trapped

Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu; terrifying video shows several houses collapsing

Eight residential buildings destroyed in landslide, no casua...

ED raids premises of former Punjab Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, close aides

ED raids premises of former Punjab Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, close aides

Raids are being conducted at 20 locations

Chess World Cup final: Praggnanandhaa loses first tie-break game to Carlsen

Chess: Praggnanandhaa loses to Carlsen in World Cup final

Indian Grandmaster enjoyed an incredible run in the tourname...


Cities

View All

Custodial death: Human rights panel seeks report from ADGP

Custodial death in Amritsar: Punjab Human rights panel seeks report from ADGP

200-foot breach at Sutlej plugged by Tarn Taran admn, Kar Sewa Sect Sarhali

3 held with 3.2 -kg heroin in Tarn Taran

3 cross-border smugglers nabbed with 41 kg heroin

526 gm of heroin seized in Gharinda

Give details of ~1K cr spent on IT Park, Purohit tells CHB

Give details of Rs 1K cr spent on IT Park, Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit tells CHB

Lunar odyssey Chandrayaan-3 lands safely: Mohali lab made processor for Vikram lander

Chandigarh: Three main carriageways for shorter route to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

Administration restricts entry in Chandigarh water bodies

Chandigarh records 84 mm rainfall in 24 hours

Central govt offices in Delhi will be closed from September 8 to 10 in view of G20 summit: Personnel Ministry

Central govt offices in Delhi will be closed from September 8 to 10 in view of G20 summit: Personnel Ministry

Bus conductor sexually assaults woman in Delhi, held

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Court indicts Sajjan Kumar in gurdwara burning case

2 killed in Noida factory explosion

Woman attacks delivery boy, held

Baupur Mand battles flood aftermath

Baupur Mand battles flood aftermath

Wrongly held for smuggling of drugs in Pakistan: Kin of Shahkot youths

People told to stay away from Beas, low-lying areas

Court asks Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural to compensate complainants for harassment

Farmers sit on indefinite dharna in Phagwara

Plan to revamp Dhandari Kalan railway station in dist finalised

Plan to revamp Dhandari Kalan railway station in district finalised

Ludhiana school building collapses, teacher dies

Ludhiana: Rs 100-cr scam unearthed in Panchayat Department

Education Department's tall claims fall flat as tragedy strikes Baddowal school

Poor sewerage, drainage main causes of concern in many areas

6 years on, govt to release varsity’s scholarship dues

6 years on, govt to release varsity’s scholarship dues

Naib Tehsildar of Bareta, Patwari arrested for forgery

India making its mark in world affairs: Ex-envoy

Students meet their role models

Teej celebrated at Mohindra College