BJP's Kannauj MP booked for assaulting cops

Kannauj (UP), June 3
BJP MP from Kannauj Subrata Pathak and 51 others have been booked for allegedly assaulting police personnel, leaving three sub-inspectors and four constables injured.
On the complaint of injured SI Hakim Singh, an FIR has been lodged against 10 named, including Pathak, and 42 others, SHO Ajay Awasthi said. Hakim alleged that during a raid in connection with a kidnapping case, one of the five youths detained by the police rang the MP, who reached the spot within 15 minutes. On Pathak’s directions, the accused attacked the police personnel, Hakim alleged.
