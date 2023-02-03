BJP's last full Budget gets the politics right in election year

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, February 2

Two new classes of beneficiaries, tax relief to the expanding middle class and direct benefit transfer to 47 lakh youth over the next three years stand out as major hallmarks of the last full Union Budget of the incumbent BJP government, which is facing elections in nine states this year followed by the General Election in 2024.

The first new category of beneficiaries the government has created is of traditional craftspeople who work with bare hands using tools. The second new class is the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) that are currently out of the ambit of government schemes. The 2011 Census puts the number of PVTGs at 75, spread over 17 states and one UT.

PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman (PM VIKAS) scheme, in a first, will offer a package of assistance to Vishwakarmas, a social group, which may belong to any marginalised caste — Backward, SCs or STs. The community mainly comprises carpenters, blacksmiths, bronze smiths, goldsmiths and stonemasons.

Another Rs 15,000 crore allocation for improving the socio-economic conditions of the PVTGs through a new Pradhan Mantri PVTG Development Mission seeks to saturate vulnerable tribal families and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation.

Besides creating the above two new segments of beneficiaries, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in line with the BJP government’s pro-youth pitch, announced a maiden direct benefit transfer plan of a stipend support to 47 lakh youth over the next three years. A pan-India National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme will be rolled out for this purpose.

Relief to the middle class in the form of tax rebates was much anticipated after the ruling party’s ideological mentor RSS’ clear signals to the government that the middle class could not be ignored.

Push for Middle class

Middle class push, new beneficiary classes, DBT for youth in poll year and further consolidation of existing ‘labhartis’ — women, SCs, STs & OBCs — meet the BJP’s urge to touch all segments.