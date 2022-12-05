BJP's meet on Lok Sabha, Assembly poll from today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and address a two-day meeting of BJP office-bearers commencing in the Capital on Monday and will lay out the political and organisational direction the party has to follow.

The Prime Minister will cast his vote in the second phase of Gujarat elections tomorrow morning and will arrive in Delhi soon after to meet with party office-bearers.

“The PM will provide guidance on the future course of the party and the organisation,” a BJP leader said.

The agenda of the meeting includes a debate on future political strategies of the BJP, a discussion on elections due in nine states in 2023 and the scale of BJP booth committees’ penetration across India.

All national office-bearers of the BJP, state in charges and co in charges, presidents of different cells of the party, state unit chiefs of the BJP and organisational general secretaries will participate.

BJP chief JP Nadda will preside over the two-day session where leaders will hold strategy discussions on 140 Lok Sabha segments where the party remains weak and where focus needs to be improved ahead of the 2024 General Election.

Among these 140 seats are 11 seats of Punjab where the BJP holds only two of the 13 Lok Sabha segments.