BJP’s poll promises unfulfilled, says Rahul

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of seeking votes on the basis of “lies”

“Hindu religious books nowhere say to speak lies,” Gandhi told an election rally in Varanasi

Earlier, he, along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi, offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple

Rahul alleged Modi doesn’t speak on his poll promises of doubling farmers’ income and generating jobs for youth

He claimed there was “no mismatch” in Congress’ words and deeds; he cited the example of fulfilling poll promise of writing off farm loans in Chhattisgarh.