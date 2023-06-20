BJP’s ‘Rahul a pawn’ video: Cong mulls legal action

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 19

The Congress on Monday said it would take legal action over an animated video of its leader Rahul Gandhi, which BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared on his Twitter handle on June 18.

The video titled “Rahul Gandhi: A pawn of foreign powers” features Gandhi’s statements made during foreign trips, which the Congress slammed as “misrepresentation, malicious and false narratives”.

“The BJP IT cell sunk to new depths of desperation and dishonesty with their latest attack on the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. The Congress has filed a criminal complaint against all individuals involved and it shall be pursued to the fullest extent of the law. No matter how high or ‘powerful’ they may think they are, we will make sure that they are held accountable for the lies they peddle,” Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said today.

Meanwhile, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said he had filed a complaint against Malviya, who shared the video, and BJP chief JP Nadda and Chandigarh BJP leader Arun Sood who allegedly endorsed it.