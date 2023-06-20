BJP’s ‘Rahul a pawn’ video: Cong mulls legal action

New Delhi, June 19
The Congress on Monday said it would take legal action over an animated video of its leader Rahul Gandhi, which BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared on his Twitter handle on June 18.
The video titled “Rahul Gandhi: A pawn of foreign powers” features Gandhi’s statements made during foreign trips, which the Congress slammed as “misrepresentation, malicious and false narratives”.
“The BJP IT cell sunk to new depths of desperation and dishonesty with their latest attack on the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. The Congress has filed a criminal complaint against all individuals involved and it shall be pursued to the fullest extent of the law. No matter how high or ‘powerful’ they may think they are, we will make sure that they are held accountable for the lies they peddle,” Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said today.
Meanwhile, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said he had filed a complaint against Malviya, who shared the video, and BJP chief JP Nadda and Chandigarh BJP leader Arun Sood who allegedly endorsed it.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...
Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar
Says attending the event has given him energy and strength
Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police
A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...
This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name; here is how he got exposed
The authorities say 449 medical facilities in and around Agr...