BJPs show of strength in Manipur testimony of people's faith in governance: A Sharda Devi

PTI

Imphal, March 10

The BJP's impressive show in the Manipur assembly elections is a reflection of people's acceptance of the party and its governance, state unit president A Sharda Devi said on Thursday.

Buoyant after BJP's win in the 60-member House, she said "This time we've been able to do well in areas where we have not won before. The party has gained majorly in pockets which are considered Congress strongholds. It shows that the people of Manipur have accepted us and the governance we've provided".

"Apart from targeting 40-plus seats, we had also set out to defeat big opponents of other parties in this election. I believe we have achieved that target as well," she asserted. She also said local parties like the NPF and NPP have hinted at supporting the BJP.

On what message she would like to send to the Congress, which was leading in just three seats, the BJP leader said it's the people of Manipur who decide the future, growth and development of the state, and elected political leaders only follow their orders.

"The Congress should always remember that," she added.

Counting of votes for 60 assembly seats in Manipur began at 8 am on Thursday under tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Trends were available with the Election Commission for 41 constituencies at 2 pm.

In the 2017 elections, the BJP won 21 seats and the Congress 28 constituencies.