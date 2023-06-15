 ‘Black day’ for Indian sports: Says Congress as Delhi Police recommends cancellation of POCSO case filed against Brij Bhushan : The Tribune India

‘Black day’ for Indian sports: Says Congress as Delhi Police recommends cancellation of POCSO case filed against Brij Bhushan

Delhi police on Thursday filed chargesheet against Brij Bhushan

‘Black day’ for Indian sports: Says Congress as Delhi Police recommends cancellation of POCSO case filed against Brij Bhushan

Randeep Singh Surjewala. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, June 15

The cry for justice of India’s daughters has been “consigned to the dustbin and buried” by the Modi government, the Congress alleged on Thursday after Delhi Police recommended the cancellation of a complaint filed by a minor wrestler against BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The BJP’s new slogan is “Beti Darao, Brij Bhushan Bachao”, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said on a day the Delhi Police cited “no corroborative evidence” against Singh, who faces charges of sexual harassment and stalking.

The government had assured the agitating wrestlers that the charge sheet in the case would be filed by June 15, following which they had suspended their stir.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said it was a “black day” for sports in the country and alleged that the entire government apparatus has been pressed into service to save Bhushan, who has been accused of sexual exploitation by women wrestlers.

“The Real Slogan is ‘scare daughters, save Brij Bhushan’. Today is a ‘black day’ for Indian Sports. Today, Law of the land has crumbled and been crushed under the bulldozer of BJP’s politics. Today, ‘cry for justice’ of India’s daughters has been consigned to dustbin and buried by Modi Government,” he said on Twitter.

“Today, the entire Government apparatus has been pressed into service to save the ‘dictator’s’ favourite, one who is accused of sexual exploitation of our wrestlers,” he added.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said a minor girl had filed a complaint under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a big man like Singh, alleging sexual exploitation.

“After this, the entire system, the police, government ministers and MPs together stand against that girl and protection is given to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Today the slogan of the Bharatiya Janata Party is ‘Beti Darao-Brij Bhushan Bachao’,” she said.

The Delhi Police filed a 1,000-page chargesheet against Singh a while ago and over 500 pages of that charge sheet are dedicated to how a clean chit has been given to him and the whole case under POCSO withdrawn, she said.

“The POCSO Act says that the moment the case is filed, the perpeterator of the crime has to be arrested so that he does not tamper witnesses or intimidate victims. Nothing of that sort happened with the BJP MP,” she said, asserting that Singh was at large free for 45 days, during which he was giving TV interviews, saying that the medals won by wrestlers are worth Rs 15.

Singh was talking about good and bad touch and telling everyone how he will teach a lesson to people, she said.

“Not a word from the Prime Minister or the Home Minister of the country,” she said, adding, “The same Delhi Police that took a month to file an FIR and had to do so after the Supreme Court’s intervention, was very quick to give a clean chit.

“The reality is that when you have a man as strong as Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the entire system, government, agencies, the police, the MPs the ministers are all standing with him,” she alleged, asking that in such a situation what chance does the minor have in seeking justice.

Shrinate said it is a pattern, it is a script as whenever there is a crime against women, the BJP will always be found standing with the perpetrator of the crime and never with the girl.

“We do hope the courts of this country are going to take cognisance of the matter that for 45 long days, the MP was not even questioned once and under what circumstances did the statement before the magistrate change?

“The courts will take cognisance of the fact that India’s most decorated athletes were brutally beaten up by the same Delhi Police, intimidated, dragged on the streets and the government kept quiet,” she said, alleging that the Delhi Police along with its “master in chief” stands exposed.

She also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning his silence and accusing him of giving “patronage” to Singh.

Surjewala said India’s proud Medal winners have been told that there is no ‘justice’ for them or even a semblance thereof.

“Today, a clear message has been sent out that those sitting in citadels of power in Delhi can’t be ‘touched’ by the process of law. But don’t forget....The Court of people of India will deliver justice to our daughters,” Surjewala said.

In the POCSO matter, the police submitted a report requesting for cancellation of the case based upon the statements of the complainant, who is the father of the minor, and the girl herself, the Delhi Police said in a statement.

#BJP #Congress

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

2
Diaspora

NIA releases pictures of 45 accused involved in attack on Indian High Commission in London

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin teen 'brutally stabbed' in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing

4
Nation

Delhi Police file chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, want POCSO complaint cancelled

5
Nation

Uniform Civil Code: Law Commission initiates fresh consultations; seeks views from public, religious bodies

6
Haryana

Part of flyover gives way near Delhi-Gurugram border, 1 dead

7
Punjab

Ludhiana loot case solved, six arrested

8
Punjab

Identity of trafficking kingpins not known, Punjab cops hold raids in 3 states

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Heritage panel shoots down proposal to raze Kiran Cinema

10
Ludhiana

28-yr-old woman mastermind behind Rs 8.5-cr heist

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Delhi Police seek cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Delhi Police file chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, want POCSO complaint cancelled

As per the reports, around 20 people have recorded their sta...

Gujarat braces for cyclone 'Biparjoy'; landfall today evening; Somnath, Dwarkadhish temples shut

Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy; landfall today; over 94,000 people in 8 coastal districts shifted to shelters

This will be the second cyclone to hit the state in two year...

Karnataka Cabinet decides to repeal BJP’s anti-conversion law

Karnataka Cabinet decides to repeal BJP’s anti-conversion law

The state government will introduce Bill in this regard in t...

Amritpal Singh’s handler Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

While unnamed sources say the cause of death was cancer, his...

Indian-origin teen ‘brutally stabbed’ in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing

Indian-origin teen 'brutally stabbed' in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing

Grace and fellow student Barnaby Webber were on their way ba...


Cities

View All

Advance info on projects can help police manage traffic flow well: DC

Advance info on projects can help police manage traffic flow well: DC

Amritsar MC fixes house tax recovery target at Rs 11.35 crore

Amritsar: Downpour, hailstorm bring relief from scorching heat

Govt failed to fulfil poll promises, allege sanitation workers

Tarn Taran Diary: Border area farmers narrate problems to Punjab Governor

Small cold stores sought in villages

Small cold stores sought in Punjab villages

Heritage panel shoots down proposal to raze Kiran Cinema

Chandigarh: Heritage panel shoots down proposal to raze Kiran Cinema

28% of Chandigarh’s older women face physical abuse: Study

Drizzle, winds lash Chandigarh

Cracks in new synthetic track at Sukhna Lake, repaired

Haryana Police Sub-Inspector booked for assaulting neighbour in Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at coaching centre in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar

Fire breaks out at coaching centre in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 promoters of Gurugram-based realty group in money-laundering case

Mining officer injured as raiding party is attacked in Gurugram's Sohna

Delhi riots: 5th supplementary chargesheet filed

Supreme Court should've monitored probe into wrestlers' case, says former judge Justice Madan B Lokur

Govt reclaims 850 acres of panchayat land in Dasuya

Govt reclaims 850 acres of panchayat land in Dasuya

Nawanshahr can't breathe easy as no end to ash problem

Identity of trafficking kingpins not known, Punjab cops hold raids in 3 states

Lack of food processing units major concern among Punjab farmers

Most Jalandhar farmers shun DSR method

Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery: Rs 50 lakh cash found from septic tank at residence of mastermind

Rs 8.49-crore Ludhiana robbery: Rs 50 lakh cash found from septic tank at house of mastermind

Number of social evils take refuge as religious customs: Previous law panel had warned

28-yr-old woman mastermind behind Rs 8.5-cr heist

Ludhiana loot case solved, six arrested

Diagnostic services ailing at Aam Aadmi Clinics

Rajpura CIA Staff incharge among three held for graft

Rajpura CIA Staff incharge among three held for graft

Hour-long rain leaves Patiala roads waterlogged, commuters hassled

Patiala: Walkathon marks Blood Donor Day

CJM interacts with jail inmates

Pensioners stage protest