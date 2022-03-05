Blast kills 14, injures 10 in Bihar

PTI

Patna/Bhagalpur, March 4

Fourteen persons were killed and another 10 seriously injured in a major blast that rocked a crowded locality in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, pulling down a number of structures, the state police chief said on Friday.

Director General of Police SK Singhal has blamed unregulated illegal firecracker business as being responsible for the explosion that took place in Kajwalichak locality falling under the Tatarpur police station area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on his Twitter handle that he spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over phone, expressed anguish over the loss of lives, prayed for speedy recovery of those who were injured and took stock of the relief work being carried out at the site by the administration.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s office said Kumar summoned Chief Secretary Amir Subhani and Director General of Police SK Singhal to get a detailed feedback and gave instructions for proper treatment of the injured and suitable action after a thorough investigation. —