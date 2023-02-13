Blaze erupts at Delhi factory, 27 fire tenders bring fire under control

PTI

New Delhi, February 13

A massive fire broke out at a factory near Moti Nagar police station in west Delhi, officials said on Monday.

The blaze, which erupted on Sunday night, has been brought under control and there are no reports of any injuries so far, Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said.

The fire services received a call about the blaze at 11.40pm, following which 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.

The reason behind the blaze is being ascertained.