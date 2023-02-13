Blaze erupts at Delhi factory, 27 fire tenders bring fire under control

New Delhi, February 13
A massive fire broke out at a factory near Moti Nagar police station in west Delhi, officials said on Monday.
The blaze, which erupted on Sunday night, has been brought under control and there are no reports of any injuries so far, Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said.
The fire services received a call about the blaze at 11.40pm, following which 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.
The reason behind the blaze is being ascertained.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January
Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir
A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...
Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training
In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...
Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism
Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...