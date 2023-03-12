Blood Donation: Centre defends exclusion of transgenders, gays before Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

The Centre has defended before the Supreme Court the exclusion of transgender persons and gay men from donating blood, saying it is based on substantial scientific evidence which indicated higher prevalence of HIV and hepatitis B or C among such people.

In an affidavit filed in the top court, the Union Health Ministry said, “The category of persons excluded under the guidelines are those considered at risk for Hepatitis B or C infections... There is substantial evidence to show that transgender persons, men having sex with men and female sex workers are at risk for HIV, hepatitis B or C infections.”

“The right of the recipient to receive a safe blood transfusion far outweighs the right of an individual to donate blood,” the Centre said.