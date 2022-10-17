Boat capsize claims seven lives in Bihar's Katihar

Katihar (Bihar), October 16
Seven people died in a boat capsize that took place at the confluence of the Ganga and one of its tributaries in Bihar, an official said on Sunday.
According to Udayan Mishra, District Magistrate (DM) of Katihar, the boat carrying 10 people, all agricultural labourers returning from work, capsized late on Saturday at the confluence of the Ganga and Barandi.
Three persons swam to safety but the remaining seven went missing, said the DM.
