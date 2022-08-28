Bodies of 2 newborn girls found in Uttar Pradesh village

Bahraich, August 28
Bodies of two newborn girls were found within a gap of few hours in a village here, police said on Sunday.
Station House Officer (SHO) of Dargah Sharif Police Station Manoj Singh said the first body was found near a pond in Gadriyan Purva village on Saturday.
“A few hours later, another body of an infant girl was found floating in the pond. Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem," he said.
The SHO said the bodies are yet to be identified and the matter is being probed.
