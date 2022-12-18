Body of 22-year-old tribal woman found in 12 pieces in Jharkhand; husband detained

ANI
Sahibhganj (Jharkhand), December 18
The body of a 22-year-old tribal woman was found in 12 pieces in Jharkhand's Sahebganj on Sunday, said the police.
Police have detained the victim's husband as a suspect in the crime. The accused has been identified as Dildar Ansari.
According to the police, some parts of the body are still missing. A search is underway to locate those missing body parts, added the police.
As per the police, the victim was the second wife of the accused.
